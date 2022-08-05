Officials from the Cass County Extension office will host their annual Farmland Leasing information meeting on Thursday, Aug. 11, beginning at 1 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Cass County Community Center on the fairgrounds; 805 West 10th Street in Atlantic. Tim Christensen, farm and agriculture business management specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach, will lead the meeting, which will last about two and one half hours.
jeffl
A short video from the McCoy Rodeo on Friday night in Atlantic at the Cass County Fairgrounds.
