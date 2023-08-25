Parker Brock

By Laura Bacon/NT Staff Writer

Parker Brock, son of Charles and Kristi Brock is in Grove H.O.T. He won Overall Champion in the Pet Show for his rabbit, Pearly.

Pet Show Champion:

Parker Brock — Parents: Charles and Kristi Brock — Club: Grove H.O.T. — Plaque Sponsor — Dr. L.E. Victora Pet Show Results

Class 1: Cats

Mya Hocamp — Dot — Cat — Purple

Class 4: Gerbils, Guinea Pigs, Hamsters, Mice and Rats

Michael Hocamp — Summer — Mouse — Purple

Michael Hocamp — Winter — Mouse — Lavender

Parker Brock — Pearly — Rabbit — Purple and Overall Winner

Class 5: Large Pets (pygmy goat, miniature donkey, peacocks, fainting goats, Etc.

Hudson Brock — Bruno — Llama — Purple

Bella Brock — Prince — Llama — Purple

