Pet Show Champion:
Parker Brock — Parents: Charles and Kristi Brock — Club: Grove H.O.T. — Plaque Sponsor — Dr. L.E. Victora Pet Show Results
Class 1: Cats
Mya Hocamp — Dot — Cat — Purple
Class 4: Gerbils, Guinea Pigs, Hamsters, Mice and Rats
Michael Hocamp — Summer — Mouse — Purple
Michael Hocamp — Winter — Mouse — Lavender
Parker Brock — Pearly — Rabbit — Purple and Overall Winner
Class 5: Large Pets (pygmy goat, miniature donkey, peacocks, fainting goats, Etc.
Hudson Brock — Bruno — Llama — Purple
Bella Brock — Prince — Llama — Purple