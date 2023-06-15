Hawkeye Community College announces Spring 2023 Dean’s List

WATERLOO–Hawkeye Community College announces the Dean's List for the spring 2023 semester. The Dean's List is an official recognition of outstanding academic accomplishment by full-time students. To make the Dean’s List, an individual must be a full-time student and successfully complete 12 or more credits in the fall or spring semesters with a semester GPA of 3.50 or better for courses taken at Hawkeye.
Area students include Colin Mullenix of Atlantic, Garrett Reynolds of Atlantic, Ethan Sturm of Atlantic and Marcus Olsen of Audubon.