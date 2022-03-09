ELK HORN - The Elk Horn Public Library has a number of youth and adult programming items coming up this month.
In youth programming, the Children's Dramatic Play Area will include Building Buddies all month long.
Mondays, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Afterschool Adventures Storytime, for ages 4 to second grade. There will be stories, activities and snacks every week.
Wednesdays, weeks two and four are Whatever Wednesdays from 2-4 p.m. for kids third grade and up. On March 9 there will be Makerspace Activities ($5 fee); March 16 is Cooking Camp ($5 fee) and March 30 is Movie Night.
Wednesdays, for kids sixth grade and up have Gadgets and Gaming from 2-4 p.m. "Defy reality with our new VR Headset! Play the Switch, Xbox 360, or WII on the big screen, alone or with a group of friends.
Adult Programming for the month includes the Book Club, Outlook Study Club and A necklace workshop.
The Book Club will meet at the Norse Horse on Saturday, March 12 at 2 p.m. The book is "All The Light We Cannot See," by Anthony Doerr.
Outlook Study Club will be on Monday, March 21 at 6:30 p.m. Join us and hear from Elk Horn's newly elected mayor, Keli Hansen.
A Beach Glass Necklace Workshop will be held Thursday, March 24 at 6:30 p.m. Make a one of a kind, statement piece with beach glass collected from the shores of Lake Michigan, led by local artist Jody LaCanne. $15 per person, space is limited, please contact the library to register.