Even the Vegetables are Sweeter at Sweetheart Market

ATLANTIC – Sweetheart Market features sweeter local foods, and not just when it comes to desserts.
Many vegetables harvested after frosts taste sweeter. As Dan Fillius, Commercia Vegetable and Specialty Crop Field Specialist with ISU Extension explains, “the plants concentrate sugars in their cells to act as a natural anti-freeze. This increase in sugar makes them taste sweeter to us!”
Good news: Bridgewater Farm is bringing lots of these vegetables to Sweetheart Market. Stop by Bridgewater Farm’s booth at Sweetheart Market (or preorder from Bridgewater Farm) to get some of the sweetest carrots, turnips, kohlrabi, and spinach you’ll find all year. While all these vegetables are delicious when just a bit sweeter, spinach is the real star of the season.
As Fillius says, “winter spinach is so darn sweet.” And it’s not just the spinach leaves that are sweeter, as Dale Raasch, Owner of Bridgewater Farm says, “the stems are the best part.” Fillius agrees, “The stems are like candy!”
Never heard of frost-kissed sweet winter spinach before? Fillius wants to see that change. He’s adamant that frost-kissed winter spinach should be getting a lot more recognition, and not just here in Iowa. “California sends [Iowa] vegetables in the winter,” comments Fillius, “We should [reverse] the tide in some of these winter greens.”
Bridgewater Farm will be selling spinach, carrots, turnips, kohlrabi, potatoes, sweet potatoes, and squash (acorn, butternut, spaghetti, and delicata), in addition to eggs and meats at Sweetheart Market, Saturday, Feb. 12 from noon- 3 p.m. at the Cass County Community Center (805 W. 10th St. Atlantic)
Sweetheart Market offers both online preordering as well as in-person shopping. Preorders for Sweetheart Market can be placed at www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com through Thursday, February 10, and some products, including all of Miss NiNi’s desserts (cheesecakes, pies, and Ice Creamy Confections) are available by preorder only. Shoppers who preorder will have the option to either drive through pickup orders during market hours or come into the market to pick up orders (and maybe do a little extra shopping).
Sweetheart Market is being held the Saturday before Valentine’s Day and just one day before Super Bowl Sunday, so it’s a great weekend to enjoy delicious desserts and sweet treats, in addition to local foods including fresh vegetables (for game-day relish trays or spinach and artichoke dip), lots of meats,
and more. Lastly, Sweetheart Market will offer a variety of craft and art products such as framed art and prints, goat milk soaps and lip balms, lotions, shower steamers, candles, handbags, jewelry, and home décor including coasters, trays, cutting boards, and more.
For the latest list of vendors and products and for details about preordering, visit www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com.
