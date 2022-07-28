Graduates of the Wiota Consolidated High School met for a two night reunion on the July 8 and 9. Over 100 alumni and guest enjoyed a picnic supper prepared by the Wiota Steakhouse to renew friendship there on Friday night, July 8. On July 9, they met again at the Cass County Community Center in Atlantic for more reminiscing and a banquet prepared by the Downtower. Youth from the Benton-Franklin 4-H Club assisted by carrying food trays and seating people. The Wiota High School officially closed after the 1961 school year, but friendships remain strong.

