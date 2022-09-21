The Senior Alumni Scholarship Foundation board recently held their annual meeting and welcomed new members Tammy Wickman and Billie Hoover. The SASF voted to add an additional scholarship for next year, and will be awarding up to four $2,500 scholarships, to graduating Atlantic seniors. Information on applying for the scholarships is available through the Atlantic Community School.
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
Interviews with the Atlantic boys cross country team.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- FLASHBACK: Reflecting back on Atlantic's '02 state championship football team
- On the Docket: Atlantic man charged with assaulting woman with baseball bat
- Sheriff's report released on crane accident
- Wheelers take down Spartans, 64-30
- MacDonald’s Opens Thursday
- First Year For Fall Festival
- Adair police chief on leave due to FBI and ATF searches
- Area Police Reports
- Senior Alumni Association receives $33,000 donation
- Single vehicle accident
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.