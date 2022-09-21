Senior Alumni Scholarship Foundation

Pictured are members of the Senior Alumni Scholarship Foundation board (from left to right) Mark McNees, C.J. Heithoff, Cathy Baragary, Ted Robinson, J.C. VanGinkel, Mark Smith, Tammy Wickman, Billie Hoover and Deb Schuler. Not present were Cathy Hansen, Denise Masker and Linda Robinson.

 (photo contributed)

The Senior Alumni Scholarship Foundation board recently held their annual meeting and welcomed new members Tammy Wickman and Billie Hoover. The SASF voted to add an additional scholarship for next year, and will be awarding up to four $2,500 scholarships, to graduating Atlantic seniors. Information on applying for the scholarships is available through the Atlantic Community School.

