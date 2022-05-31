Treynor – TS Bank, a community bank located in southwest and central Iowa, was named as one of the top banks in the United States by The Institute for Extraordinary Banking™, recently receiving two awards at The Extraordinary Banking™ Awards ceremony held in Naples, Fla.
TS Bank was recognized with the Institute’s BanksGiving™ Banky™ Award for Extraordinary Philanthropy in recognition of their commitment to the strategic direction of their communities and to making profound impacts within the communities they serve. TS Bank was a top category excellence winner for banks between $300-$500 million in assets.
Secondly, TS Bank was recognized with the Institute’s Banky™ Award for its commitment to strong community banking. This recognition is given to top community banks across the country to help people find the best banks in their communities.
Additionally, TS Banking Group Chairman, Mick Guttau was included as a panelist on the topic of bank-giving at the Extraordinary Banking Conference held in Naples, Fla., on April 21.
“We are honored to receive both of these awards and believe it is a reflection of our employees’ hard work and dedication and even more so to our clients and communities we serve, “ said TS Banking Group Chairman, Mick Guttau. “All of our employees are the face of the company. For every employee on the frontline, there are ten more behind to support them to be sure we deliver excellent client service and help meet the needs of the community.”
As a community bank, TS Bank is an integral part of both the local community and economy. TS Bank is dedicated to community reinvestment and gives 10% of its net income back to the community. Additionally, the bank is committed to teaching financial literacy, hosting educational events and partnering with local organizations and nonprofits.
The Extraordinary Banking™ Awards highlight the vital yet often overlooked role that local community banks play in our nation’s economy. Without a vibrant local banking industry, our small businesses and families often lack the have-your-back support of a true community bank that makes communities really thrive. The Extraordinary Banking™ Awards recognize the best of what community banks offer to our cities, towns, and nation: a true commitment to the success of the small businesses and local community they serve.
Roxanne Emmerich, Chair and Founder of The Institute for Extraordinary Banking™, proclaimed during the awards ceremony: “Community banks are the backbone of America. They are what keeps a community thriving. When a community bank leaves a community, small businesses often struggle to stay, and jobs leave. Every robust community has a strong community bank that understands how to help that community thrive and grow.”
About TS Bank
TS Bank’s mission is to Ignite Prosperity® in the communities it serves. Leading the resurgence of community banking, TS Bank reinvests 10 percent of their net income locally; hosting educational events and partners with local organizations and non-profits. TS Bank was chartered in 1923 and has $390 million in assets, along with the largest Iowa state-chartered C-Corp trust department west of Des Moines at nearly $218 million in assets named TS Prosperity Group. Locations include Treynor, Macedonia, Atlantic, Corning, Council Bluffs and Ames. In addition, TS Banking Group has total assets of $1.5 billion in banking and fiduciary assets across IA, IL, ND, and WI and is headquartered in Treynor. For more information visit tsbank.com.