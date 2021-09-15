ATLANTIC — Officer Myles is at it again, asking for donations for a good cause.
This time Officer Myles — AKA Myles Jones, a fourth grader at CAM South Elementary — is seeking donations for Steele McLaren.
Officer Myles has helped the Atlantic Police Department and other groups with fund-raising and safety projects and when it comes to collecting donations — he’s very “hands on.”
Myles said he’s learning to play football, like Steele McLaren, and wanted to help him out.
Atlantic High School Senior, McLaren, was in a tragic accident in October, 2020, causing a traumatic brain injury, requiring extended hospitalization and treatment.
Myles will be collecting donations through Sept. 21 — the date of a fund-raising meal being prepared by A-Town Smokeshack LLC. The meal will start at 11 a.m. at the US Cellular location at 1508 East Seventh Street in Atlantic. A-Town Smokeshack and US-Cellular are partnering to host this #StrongAsSteele benefit, for a free will donation, with all proceeds going toward the #StrongAsSteele fund for medical costs. The meal includes: A-Town Smokeshack’s Famous Pulled Pork Sandwiches, coleslaw, baked beans, and water.
Myles’ mother, Sara Beth Jones, said earlier, “I always tell (donors) he’s the one doing the work,” and will go get him to accept the donation in person.
Myles had made a video about his most recent fund-raising effort that was posted on Facebook — you can find it on her Facebook page.
Individuals who would like to make a donation can call, and Myles will come and pick it up or pay by cash, check or Venmo, Facebook Pay and Paypal. Individuals can also message Sara Beth through Facebook.