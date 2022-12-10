Future upland area coming to Shelby County

Kneeling front, from left, Jake Holloway and Curtis Schnack, Shelby Co. Pheasants Forever (PF) members; standing center, Nulle family members, Theresa Irlbeck and Lynn Nulle; Richard Petersen, Shelby Co. PF, and Lee Schoof, national PF; kneeling far right Tommy Finken PF di-rector of development, and Jon Saunders, Crawford Co. PF; standing back, Cody Rodasky, Shelby Co. PF, Jordon Martincich, PF director of development; KR Buck, Crawford Co. PF; Jeff Petersen, Crawford Co. PF; Nick Preston, Shelby Co. Conservation; Bryce Schaben, Shelby Co. PF; Jason Ander-son, PF biologist; Pat Petersen, Audubon Co. PF. Pheasant Forever chapters of Crawford, Shelby, Audubon and Carroll Counties, together, purchased an additional 13.3 acres that will extend the Nulle Habitat Area.

MANNING – Hunters will soon have another property to hunt in Shelby County when 29.88 acres of land south of Iowa Highway 141 is properly posted.

Printed with permission of Pam Kusel, Manning News Journal

