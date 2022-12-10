Future upland area coming to Shelby County

MANNING – Hunters will soon have another property to hunt in Shelby County when 29.88 acres of land south of Iowa Highway 141 is properly posted.
The three pieces of land donated by the Nulle children has been in the Nulle family since 1893.
When Wesley Nulle died in Feb 2021, his three children inherited farmland which was much loved by Nulle. Even in retirement he regularly drove to the farm where he and his wife Rose Anne farmed for 40 years to check on things.
While the children were settling his affairs, Mark, Lynn and Theresa Nulle Irlbeck knew they wanted to donate a portion of the land.
“Dad had always talked about making 25-30 acres public land,” said Lynn.
“The land has been farmed by five generations of family and still is today,” added Theresa.
Lynn said, “I just hope a lot of people can enjoy this area for hunting or nature watching and even education. It would make Dad and Mom happy because I remember having picnics in that area.”
The property will be managed by Shelby County Conservation Board. Most of the land is going to be enrolled in the conservation reserve program. The West Nishnabotna River runs through a portion of it. Conservation is important for a lot of reasons, it’s not just wildlife, but water quality and soil health.
Nick Preston, Shelby Co. Conservation director, stated the land probably will not be open to hunters until next fall. Signs have been ordered and parking areas have to be built.
Crawford, Shelby, Carroll and Audubon County members of Pheasants Forever were on hand to thank the Nulles for the donation. Public access is a pillar of Pheasants Forever mission to not only provide valuable wildlife habitat, but to make it publicly accessible for people to enjoy, and for wildlife to thrive for future generations.
People are going to be walking out into a very diverse established prairie that is going to be good for producing pheasants, deer, and all the wildlife that residents of western Iowa care about.
“Shelby County Conservation Board will manage it, said Jared Wiklund, Public Relations Manager, Pheasants Forever. “It will be the largest upland property that Shelby County has, and it is going to make a wonderful place for people to go out and enjoy the outdoors. It’s a beautiful property.”
Private landowners are a huge piece of the puzzle to creating public access because they are the ones wanting to conserve their family property as a family legacy.
KR Buck, Crawford County Conservation, said, “We’re doing this for the kids of the future. Every donation like this makes it one more place where dads can take their kids. We need to involve kids in the great outdoors.”