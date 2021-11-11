Atlantic FFA member Bryan York presented a paper virtually to the Global Youth Institute on Tuesday, Oct. 18. York’s paper was on sustainable Agriculture in Tanzania and provided several options to help solve this issue that affects 60 million Tanzanians every year. Bryan’s solutions included additional education for school-age students with an emphasis on soil health practices instead of repetitive usage of chemicals.
York said, “I enjoyed connecting with other students and experts from around the world. I thought it was interesting hearing how similar our solutions were, and how we could build off of one another. "
In addition to this experience, Bryan earned two scholarships for Iowa State University. The first was for $1,000 for participating in the Iowa Youth Institute in April and the second was for $2,500 for participating in the Global Youth Institute this week.
Bryan had seven other students in her roundtable discussion from four different states and one student from Canada. Each of these individuals provided a presentation on various other issues ranging from corrupt governments, weather patterns, climatology, conflict, and renewable energy.
Not only did York present to a group of students, but he also spoke to and was given feedback from three disgusted experts in a variety of different fields. Nicollette Caste, a researcher at the University of Pennsylvania, Emma Casavecchia, a program manager with the World Food Prize, and Hailey Hampton a researcher on Plant Sciences at the University of Idaho.
York was also able to listen to many world leaders and hunger fighters talk about the problems they are facing and how these issues need to be addressed. Some of these individuals include: Jeffrey Giauque, U.S. Department of State, Dr. Agnes Kalibata, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy, Tom Vilsack, the United States Secretary of Agriculture, and Jocelyn Brown Hall, Director of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.
ABOUT THE WORLD FOOD PRIZE: The World Food Prize is the foremost international award recognizing the achievements of individuals who have advanced human development by improving the quality, quantity, or availability of food in the world. The Prize was founded in 1986 by Dr. Norman E. Borlaug, recipient of the 1970 Nobel Peace Prize. Since then, the World Food Prize has honored 50 outstanding individuals who have made vital contributions throughout the world. The World Food Prize annually hosts the Borlaug Dialogue international symposium and a variety of youth education programs to help further the discussion on cutting-edge global food security issues and inspire the next generation to end hunger.