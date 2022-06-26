Southwest Iowa Transit Agency (SWITA) held Transit Fun Day earlier this month to celebrate Ride Transit Week. The fun day included games and fun (like the bubbles pictured and children being able to draw on an actual SWITA bus) and also food from the Hungry Spartan Pizza Truck and treats from Louie’s Shaved Ice.
