On Oct. 30, musicians from Atlantic Middle School traveled to Clarinda to audition for the Southwest Iowa Bandmasters Association Honor Bands. Eighth graders Olivia Jensen, Delaney Hinman, Aydrie Coffman, Sophie Johnson, Bella Brock, Olivia Olson, Grace Mitchell, Shauna Anderson, as well as seventh graders Ismael Elba, Brandon Wagner, Emma Brown, Allison Middents, and Michael Hocamp were selected to the 7th grade & 8th grade SWIBA honor bands. The concert was held at the Lewis Central Middle School on Friday, Nov. 12, and started at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students. The AMS students are under the direction of Leah O’Donnell.
