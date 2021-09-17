On Tuesday, Sept. 28, Atlantic Public Library staff will hold an educational program on Voting Rights in Iowa at the library. The program will start at 4 p.m., and is free and open to the public.
Presenters Becca Eastwood and Erica Barz, outreach specialists from the ACLU of Iowa, will talk about voting rights and the work the organization has done historically to preserve voting rights in our state. They will also include information on recent changes to voting rights and legislation.
The ACLU of Iowa is private, non-partisan organization that works to advance civil liberties and uphold the Iowa and U.S. Constitutions. They are the state affiliate of the of the national American Civil Liberties Union. They work in the courts, in the legislation, and through public education and advocacy to assure the rights of everyone in Iowa.