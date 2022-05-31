The Iowa Insurance Division will host the Fraud Fighters forum — a public education program that helps Iowans learn how to protect themselves and their loved ones from various scams. The event will take place at the Cass County Community Center, located at 805 W. 10th St. in Atlantic, on June 14.
The Iowa Fraud Fighters forum will open its doors at 11:30 a.m. A complimentary lunch will be served at noon and the program will conclude at 2 p.m. To RSVP, call toll free at 866-559-7114, or fill out the online form at IowaFraudFighters.gov by June 7. This free event has limited capacity.
According to AARP, in 2021, Americans 50 and older lost nearly $3 billion in cybercrimes – a 62% increase from 2020. For people 60 and older, tech support scams, investment fraud, grandparent scams and romance scams were the major drivers of these losses.
“Seniors have long been the targets of scammers, and the isolation and separation of the past two years just put them at more risk,” said Iowa Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen. “Scammers are incredibly sophisticated and bold in their attempts. Anyone can become a victim. We want to help protect Iowa’s seniors from these scams.”
Iowans are encouraged to visit www.IowaFraudFighters.gov to learn about common scams and discover tips and tools to prevent fraud.