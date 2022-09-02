Constitution Week Proclamation

Atlantic Mayor Grace Garrett is pictured preparing to sign the constitution week proclamation. 

Atlantic Mayor Grace Garrett is pictured getting ready to sign a proclamation for Constitution Week, Sept. 17-23. Atlantic is one of several communities, which is the home for members of the Council Bluffs Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, which includes the counties of Pottawattamie, Harrison and Cass.

