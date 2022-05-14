Christian Musicians to perform at Rolling Hills Baptist Church in Anita

ANITA – Evangelist and musician Ben Everson and his family are scheduled to perform May 18 at Rolling Hills Baptist Church.
Known for his a-cappella recordings and song writing, Everson has traveled throughout the United States and internationally, preaching and singing more than 6,000 times to local churches, Christian colleges and universities, Christian high schools, camps, and retreats since 1995.
After marrying his wife, Amanda, in 1999, they began traveling full-time in evangelism and music. Their children Miles, Elena, Daren, and Brandon were added to the family sound, which has blossomed into a spectrum of harmony that’s musically excellent and doctrinally solid.
The performance will start at 7 p.m. May 18 and is open to the public. Rolling Hills Baptist Church is located on the southwest corner of 4th and Maple streets in Anita.