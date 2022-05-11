50th Wedding Anniversary

Fifty years ago on May 20, 1972, Allen and Alvina (Viney) Haverman Thelen were married at Holy Angels Church in Roselle. Both their parents, along with Alvina's five sisters, were all married at the same beautiful church.
The Thelen's children include Jennifer Beard of Afton; Julie and Jeremy Paine of Clive; and Kevin and Jes Thelen of Ankeny. Their family also includes five grandchildren and three step grandchildren.
They will celebrate their special day with family and friends on May 15, with an anniversary blessing by Fr. Trevor Chicoine at St. Mary's Catholic Church.
A luncheon for immediate family will follow in Adair with their celebration continuing at their home. Allen and Alvina grew up in Carroll County and moved to Anita when they married in 1972.
Extended family and friends are invited to send anniversary wishes to the Thelens at the following address: 76444 White Pole Rd., Anita, Iowa 50020,