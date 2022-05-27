The Cass County Conservation Board is holding a free “Stand Up Paddleboard” Demonstration on Saturday, May 28 1-4 p.m. at Cold Springs Park Beach SUP is the fastest growing sport in the paddling community not only across the country, but especially right here in land-locked areas like Iowa. It's fun, healthy as a total body work-out and offers a unique perspective when it comes to being on the water.
After a quick demonstration, individuals will be able to try out the activity, and lifejackets are required- but provided if people don't have one. People must be at least 16 years old and weigh less than 250 pounds to participate.
Due to Staff availability, the only SUP programs will be held as follows: Saturday, May 28: 1 p.m. - five spots and 2:30 p.m.- five spots; June 11: 12:30 p.m.- five spots and 1:15 p.m. five sports (also held at Cold Springs Park Beach)
Call 712-769-2372 to reserve a spot. The program will be cancelled if there are unsafe weather conditions on the lake.