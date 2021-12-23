The Heritage House Guild met on Tuesday, Dec. 21 with 16 members and four guests present.
Actives Coordinator, Gabby Petersen, and Sales Director, Kennedy Freund, thanked the Guild for their service and presented each with volunteer sweater to wear when we are serving. Gabby asked us to use a sign up sheet for serving at Wine and Cheese.
Pat McCauley was in charge of the program and she played beautiful Christmas music for us on her violin.
Kathy Hayes called the meeting to order and introduced our guests. Secretary Judy Phippen read the minutes, and gave the treasurer’s report.
Serving coffee next month will be Florence Burrows on Jan. 7, Lorene Aldag and Carol Waters on Jan. 14. The next meeting will be held Jan, 18 with Judy Phippen and Ginger Thomas as the hostesses.