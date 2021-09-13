MANNING - Voters in the IKM-Manning School District will vote on Tuesday, Sept. 14 on a $19.5 million general obligation bond, intended to address issues in both the Irwin and Manning facilities, including safety and security, space and capacity and long term investment.
District administrators say the tax impact to district residents would be about $118 per year on a home with an assessed value of $100,000. For agricultural property, there would be an additional $2.63 per acre per year. The district’s tax rate would increase to $11.81, from $9.51 per $1,000, which district officials say is still one of the lowest tax levies in the area. With interest rates at historic lows, officials hope to move forward and take advantage of those low rates.
The project includes a new middle school addition, renovation of existing middle school space in Manning and at the high school; consolidation of administration offices into one location in Manning, new roofing, HVAC improvements in the Irwin Elementary, playground renovations and ADA restroom accessibility renovations.
Polling stations are Audubon - Irwin Community Building; Carroll - Sacred Heart Church; Crawford - Manilla Fire Department and Shelby - Irwin Community Building, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14.