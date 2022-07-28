ATLANTIC — While Wednesday is the first day of the 2022 Cass County Fair, most of what was going on was set up. Around the grounds the carnival was on hand, and busy getting things set up. The Cass County Community Center was full of 4-Hers, taking static exhibits — everything from baked goods to Bucket of Junk projects — judged.
The 2022 Cass County Fair is underway
- By Laura Bacon NT Staff Writer
