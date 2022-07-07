A few weeks ago, as we were getting ready to play a “church word” game with my confirmation class one student exclaimed, “Pastor, do we have to learn a whole new language to be a member of the Church?!?” While they were trying to be funny, they were also speaking their truth (and mine too!) I answered, “No, absolutely not! But some words mean different things in different contexts. Learning them takes away the confusion and mystery.” Upon reflection, I thought we could look at those same words here. If I’m being honest, I’m a little nervous as it feels a little like a test from seminary. Does Pastor Lauri really know what she is talking about? Probably not! But let’s trudge ahead and see if we can explore some “Church Talk.”
On my desk is a sign that says, “Live by faith, Grow in grace, Walk in love.” We might understand love and maybe even faith, but grace? We say grace at the dinner table. We give people a grace period on a bill they owe. We can move gracefully or grace a doorway but how does grace work when we are talking about Jesus? Grace is something we never get but can only be given. There’s no way to earn it or deserve it or bring it about. It is the gift of unconditional love of God. Grace means that God loves us not because of anything we do but just because God loves us. Grace means that God saves us from death and gives us eternal life. God’s grace is a promise: the promise of eternal life, forgiveness, and relationship with God. Grace means that there is nothing you can do to make God stop loving you. (Disclaimer: Of all the words we use in the Church, grace may have the most denominational differences. Please understand that I am Lutheran and look at God through Jesus with that lens. Feel free to put on your denomination’s lens to view grace. I’m sure we will be able to agree that God loves us unconditionally. The rest is a great discussion you can have with your pastor. They would love to talk to you about this. Feel free to disagree with my definition-that is how we move forward in our faith journey together.)
So how do we grow in grace? Grace isn’t something that you grow in overnight, it takes time. Growing in grace starts by realizing what it means to receive it yourself. When we believe in Jesus, we receive his grace. Grace means he has given us the gift of his forgiveness, kindness, and friendship. We did not have to work for any of it. We can live confidently knowing that we have received the favor of God because of the sacrifice of Jesus on the cross. We strive to model our lives after his, knowing that we will get it wrong most days but also that tomorrow is a new day to try again. If we truly understand what we have received, it will be easier to give grace to others. We are to see others as Jesus sees us. We are all made in the image of God, and more valuable than anything in the world. So, we receive this gift of grace with joy and thanksgiving. More than anything this week, know that God loves you and created you uniquely and wonderfully for this moment. Find grace today in your own life and then share it with others.
Ephesians 2:8-9:
For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith—and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God— not by works, so that no one can boast.
There but by the grace of God go I,
Pastor Lauri
(So are you ready for “salvation,” “redemption,” “justification,” and “discernment” ?)