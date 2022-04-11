Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors Visit Rolling Hills Bank & Trust

The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors were hosted by Rolling Hills Bank & Trust on Thursday, April 7 to celebrate new management.
Darrell Hockenberry has been with the bank for 22 years and has been President/CEO for the last 10 years. As much as he has been honored to serve as President, he, along with the Board of Directors, have decided it is time to move forward with a succession plan. As of Jan, 1, Darrell has stepped down as President while maintaining his title of CEO.
Keith Honke was named President of the bank Jan. 1. Keith joined the Rolling Hills Bank team in the fall of 2008 and has thoroughly enjoyed moving to Atlantic and becoming a part of the community. Keith is looking forward to getting more involved in the day-to-day activities of the bank through his new role as President.
Joyce Lundy has been with Rolling Hills for 40 years and has served in many different roles. Her most recent role came with the changes of January 1st as she was named Chief Financial Officer. Joyce is proud to be a part of the great accomplishments of Rolling Hills and looks forward to continuing to move Rolling Hills in a positive direction.
With a total of 13 branches serving three states, Rolling Hills Bank & Trust takes pride in their outstanding customer service, positive work environment, and community involvement. Rolling Hills is particularly passionate about the Heifer Program, which is designed to involve the youth of the community in agriculture.
For more information about Rolling Hills Bank & Trusts’ services and community projects, visit http://www.rollinghillsbank.com/ or visit at 1307 East Seventh Street in Atlantic.