A longstanding tradition is returning to Cass County, as organizers recently announced that the annual Festival of Trees will return this holiday season. This multi-day event, sponsored by the Cass County Unit of the American Cancer Society, is set for Dec. 2-5 of this year and will again be held at the Catholic Parish Center,105 West 5th Street in Atlantic.
Cancelled last year due to the pandemic, co-chairs Deb Schuler and Vicki Nordskog are looking forward to welcoming back decorators and visitors alike when doors open on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. The last event, held in 2019, featured 52 trees, decorated in a variety of themes, as well as 10 other holiday themed displays such as a tribute to 100 years of Women’s Voting Rights, a sleigh collection in all sizes and varieties, and an operational Christmas train and village display.
In addition to helping spread holiday cheer, the festival serves as a fundraiser to benefit the American Cancer Society. Admission to the festival is a free will donation, and raffle tickets are also sold for attendees to win a chance at a variety of seasonal home and gift items. A special feature for this year’s raffle is a quilt hand-made by local youth Paige Baier, in addition to donated items such as wreaths, gift baskets and more!
New this year, a separate raffle is being held for a vintage, life-sized mechanical Santa. This Santa, most recently housed at the now-closed Coca-Cola museum in downtown Atlantic, has graced many downtown windows as early as the 1950s. This raffle kicked off at the 2021 Coca-Cola Days celebration in Atlantic, and Santa has been traveling to store-fronts around the downtown ever since. Tickets for this unique raffle can be purchased at any time prior to the drawing on December 5th- either at Santa’s current downtown location, the Atlantic Chamber, or at Festival of Trees where he will be on display.
Festival organizers are still accepting entries for display at the 2021 Festival of Trees. Any individual, group, business, or organization interested in contributing a tree or display for this year’s Festival of Trees should contact Schuler (debschuler4@gmail.com) or Nordskog (vjnbob@icloud.com) via email for more information. All displays must be pre-registered by Nov. 12 so the committee can assign spaces in the floor plan. No ‘drop ins’ will be able to be accommodated.
The dates to set up a tree or display are Tuesday, Nov. 30, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Wednesday, Dec. 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided during decorating. Trees and displays will be open to the public for viewing Thursday, Dec. 2, through Sunday, Dec. 5, and tear down of displays will be on Sunday, Dec.5, starting at 3 p.m. Additional information about setup, tear down, and registering a display can be obtained by contacting organizers using the emails above.
For those interested in attending the Festival of Trees, currently planned hours for visitors are Thursday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.