The Atlantic Police Department held its annual zoo trip on June 13, visiting Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. The following sponsors and donors helped make the trip possible: Randy’s Computers, Atlantic Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Trevor Frederickson Memorial Fund, Lindeman Tractor Inc, The Swanson Family, The Williams family, Beta Sigma Phi Delta Zeta Chapter and Livy Nauchtman.
A short video from the McCoy Rodeo on Friday night in Atlantic at the Cass County Fairgrounds.
