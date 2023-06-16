“Stand Up Paddleboard” Demonstration set for June 24

The Cass County Conservation Board is holding “Stand Up Paddleboard” Demonstration on June 24 at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. at Cold Springs Park Beach area. There are five spots available for each time period, and to schedule a spot, call 712-769-2372. The demonstration is free to the public.
SUP is the fastest growing sport in the paddling community not only across the country, but especially right here in land-locked areas like Iowa. It’s fun, healthy as a total body work-out and offers a unique perspective when it comes to being on the water. After a quick demonstration, try out the boards for yourself! If you do not bring a life jacket one will be provided to you. Children must be 16 years or older. Paddler must weigh less than 250 pounds. The program will be cancelled if there is unsafe weather conditions on the lake.