Area monument business opens branch in Atlantic

The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors held a ribbon cutting recently at Midwest Monument Co.'s Atlantic location 

 (photo by Jennifer Nichols)

ATLANTIC – An area monument business has opened a branch in Atlantic at a familiar location.

Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags

Trending Food Videos