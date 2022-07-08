Des Moines’s own Queen of the Blues returns to WCC, backed by one of the best blues bands in Central Iowa. Energy, showmanship, and a true love of the genre will light up the stage and set your feet to dancing. A great show for the blues fan and newcomers alike.
Since January 2005, Hot Tamale & the Red Hots have been surprising blues music fans. To date, they have opened for such national acts as Kelley Hunt, Grinderswitch, Harper, and Dr. John, as well as performing at such events as the Bowlful of Blues festival and Rollin On The River festival.
Tickets are $15 for adults, and students (high school and younger) are free for this and all of the 2021-2022 Locals and Legends shows. Order tickets at warrenculturalcenter.com or get them at the door. Show starts at 7 p.m. on July 30