AUDUBON — The Audubon City Hall may be moving.
During Monday night’s city council meeting the Audubon City Council voted to set a public hearing on the purchase of, and financing for the a building on Broadway, as the new home of the Audubon City Hall. The council has also been discussing what to do with the Memorial Building, which needed expensive repairs and maintenance. The hearing is set for July 10 at 5:30 p.m.
Officials with the Audubon State Bank offered the council the former Audubon State Bank building on Broadway for $150,000, and gave officials a chance to look over the building.
City Clerk Joe Foran said the offer was a very good one — building a new location would have been much more expensive, and this location only needed minor changes to finish it off for city purposes.
There were questions on what would happen with the Memorial Building, and Foran said despite the rumors circulating, there were no plans to demolish the Memorial Building.
Council members hoped that some organization or group might come forward to renovate the building.
