Scholarship applications for the "Corky Brown Basketball Scholarship for Girls" are available for graduating senior girls playing basketball at any Cass County school, and can be found at the Atlantic School web site atlanticschools.org. The $1,000 scholarship, provided by her family, is a one year scholarship, and the recipient must play basketbll or take schooling for coaching while in college. Students should contact guidance counselors for assistance, and applications are due by April 15.

