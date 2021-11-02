The Cumberland Youth Fitness Program will host "Fall Fun Night" on Thursday, Nov. 4 at the Cumberland Community Building. A fall meal of Sloppy Joes, chips, desserts and drinks will be served from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Take out meals are also available.
In addition, there will be games for youth to enjoy at the community building. Free will donations are appreciated. All proceeds raised will help cover monthly operating costs for the Cumberland Fitness Center, located at 109 Main Street in Cumberland.
The Cumberland Fitness Center is available for use by any youth of adult 12 years or older at no cost. Any individuals or businesses interesting in supporting the center or learning more can contact Dawn Martin at 712-254-7445 or Deb Brown at 402-657-3622. Donations can also be mailed to Dawn Martin, 308 Main Street, Cumberland, Iowa 50843.
Event organizers hope the public will join them as to celebrate the season of fall in Cumberland on Nov. 4.