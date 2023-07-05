The Cass County Conservation Board is holding a free Guided Blooming Prairie Hike and it will start at the Outdoor Classroom shelter, located at 76977 Tucson Road, Massena, on Saturday July 8 at 10 a.m. All ages welcome! “Come join our Naturalist for a hike in the prairie!” organizers said. “Explore blooms throughout the numerous prairies inside the park.”
Guided Blooming Prairie Hike set for July 8
Jennifer Nichols
