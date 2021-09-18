RED OAK – The FiveOne8 will be one of 15 Gathering Places in this year’s Sept. 17-19 Southwest Iowa Art Tour, which has returned this year as a three-day event.
This year’s Friday “Sneak Peek” hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 17. The FiveOne8 will be open for the art tour, followed by an after-hours event with live music by singer/songwriter Tica Felise from 7-9 p.m.
Because of ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the FiveOne8 and other Gathering Places will exercise precautions that may include outdoor displays, social distancing measures and extra sanitizing to ensure the health and safety of our artists and participants. Please be respectful of guidelines, and stay home if you are not feeling well.
The FiveOne8, located at 518 N. 4th St. in Red Oak, is an art gallery and more. Available for small meetings, receptions and parties, the gallery features work by Southwest Iowa artists and live music once a month. Future plans include makers spaces and classes. Follow the FiveOne8 on Facebook and Instagram for the latest information.