Dale Sloth QUILT of VALOR Presentation

Dale Sloth of Audubon received a Quilt of Valor on May 28, 2022 during a presentation at his home. Dale’s four children: Rick of Elk Horn, Sandy of Ankeny, Duane of Audubon, and Shelly of Osage and several other relatives were there for the Quilt of Valor presentation. Roger Griffith, Commander of the American Legion Post #120, Audubon presented the quilt to Dale.
The following is an excerpt from the presentation.
I’d like to welcome everyone here today to celebrate Dale receiving a Quilt of Valor. Dale served in the Korean War from May 28, 1951 to March 30, 1952 in both combat and as a Medic.
What is Quilts of Valor, you say? Catherine Roberts, is the Founder. It was started in 2003 for the Vietnam Veterans then expanded out to each branch of the military. It is a quality, handmade quilt that is machine or hand quilted. It is awarded to a Service Member or Veteran who has been touched by war. The Quilt says, “Thank you for your service and sacrifice in serving our nation.”
The Quilts of Valor Foundation recognizes and acknowledges the “war demons” that plague soldiers from all wars. Thousands of quilters all over the US work daily to create quilts to cover warriors from all conflicts, including WWII, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan.
A Quilt of Valor is made of three layers and each layer has its own special meaning:
• The top with its many colors, shapes and fabrics represents the communities and the many individuals we are.
• The batting, the filler, is the center of the quilt, its warmth. It represents our hope that this quilt will bring warmth, comfort, peace and healing to the individual who receives it.
• The backing is the strength that supports the other layers. It represents the strength of the recipient, the support of his family, our communities, and our nation.
• Each stitch that holds the layers together represents love, gratitude, and sometimes the tears of the maker.
Each quilt also represents a three-part message from the givers to those receiving:
• First, we HONOR you for your service. We honor you for leaving all you hold dear and to stand in harm’s way in a time of crisis, protecting us from the effects of war.
• Next, we know that FREEDOM IS NOT FREE. The cost of freedom is the dedication of lives of men and women like you, and this quilt is meant to say thank you for your sacrifice.
• And finally, this quilt is meant to offer COMFORT to you, and to remind you that although your family and friends cannot be with you at all times, you are forever in our thoughts and our hearts.
Dale, thank you for your service, sacrifice and valor. You are encouraged to use this quilt, not just put it away somewhere.
And last but not least, special thanks to Mary Rasmussen for the beautiful quilt work.
Extra bit of information:
To use the term Quilt of Valor, Quilts of Valor or QOV, the quilt must be a specific size, must have a label with required information, it must be awarded (it is not a gift) and it must be recorded.
Who is eligible for QOV? Any service member or living veteran who served in one of the following branches: Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard. Members of the activated National Guard and activated or active duty-special work (ADSW) reservists are included. The Army National Guard and Air Force National Guard are components of the Army and Air Force respectively. Merchant Marines activated from 1941 to 1945. Additionally, anyone who serves at the Dover Mortuary Facility is eligible.
•Served during declared war, conflicts, police actions, peacekeeping missions, and counter terrorism operations and/or times of peace.
•Service during, but not necessarily limited to, WWII, Korea, Vietnam, Panama, Beirut, Granada, Bosnia, the Cold War, Desert Storm, Desert Shield, Iraq, Afghanistan, anti-terrorism operations, and terrorism attacks against Armed Forces personnel is included.
•Only veterans with an Honorable or General Discharge status are eligible.