Dale Sloth QUILT of VALOR Presentation

Atlantic, IA (50022)

Today

Partly cloudy early then heavy thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 84F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 65F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.