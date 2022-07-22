I was nearly 6-years-old sitting in the old green farm truck, my eyes barely able to see over the dash. I wiggled about and unbuckled, moving to sit on my knees, now seeing beyond the dash. I didn’t want to miss what was coming.
It was a gorgeous brisk fall morning, the kind where your breath is visible in front of you but the sun warms you in more ways than just physical heat. I was wearing my pink winter coat with white fur trim around the hood. The heater and the sun were working effortlessly together to warm the inside of the truck. I was getting hot so I rolled the crank window down a smidge, the crispness of the morning filled the truck quickly.
I was lost in my own thoughts when I saw out of the corner of my eye, my grandma waving her arms. Oops, I had gotten distracted, forgetting I was supposed to sit and keep my eyes on her. She smiled when we made eye contact and I giggled back at her. Here they come…
For the next 10 minutes or so, my grandma and I would talk to each other through our own made up set of sign-language words. Different hand signals meaning different things.
Are you cold? Are you hot? I am happy! I love you! I’ll be back soon!
Some were hand signals for our favorite animals - dogs, cats, a pig, and of course cows.
This was our routine. I was only mere feet away from my grandparents. They could have gotten to me in three seconds had I needed them, and if I’d had enough hand strength to push in that button on the door handle to open that truck door, well you know where I’d be!
As the corn emptied out of the auger I watched the corn husks and dust float up into the air like a special kind of glitter only found on a farm. I could tell by the smiles shown as much in their eyes as it did on their mouths, that they were loving this as much as I was.
We were at our farm house, just down the road from my grandparents and after the unloading my grandma hopped back in the truck and we all took off back towards their house. When we arrived, Heidi the giant St. Bernard greeted us, with that whole body kinda wag, Heidi-dogs often do.
As Heidi and I roamed about the patio, my grandma filled the dog bowls with food and water, a litter of farm kittens roaming on and around her feet as she moved about. “Hey Squirt” my grandpa said as he approached the house. In his hand was a small bucket of the corn just harvested. I knew what that meant!! I was about to clock in for my very official role on the family farm.
My grandpa opened the back door of their house and on the steps heading down to the unfinished basement was a red moisture meter tester. He grabbed it and then sat down in one of the patio chairs and pulled me onto his lap. I scooped the exact amount needed out of the bucket and slowly poured it into the circular shape tube. I turned it on and pushed the button and then we waited. The tiny graphic screen displayed a rotating line going around and around as it calculated. I was so eager for the number to pop up because it’s what happened after I was most eager for. The number would pop up and my grandpa would immediately praise me. As if I had anything to do with the numbers or the immense work it took to get the corn into that five gallon bucket in the first place. But I felt like the entire dynamic of the day hinged on the role I played.
The finished full homemade breakfast led to the bundling up of layers. The trip over the three hills to our farm, the hours (30 minutes maybe) we worked as a team, I in my very official truck seat sign-language role, they doing the actual work of harvest. The trip back, and the ultimate culmination of testing the moisture of the corn.
It was magical to me, these moments in my childhood. About six months before my grandpa passed away, I shared this story with my grandparents. I told them that it’s how they made me feel in those moments that mattered the most to me. I shared that it’s a core memory moment that I’ve never forgotten. The attention spent intentionally making me feel loved. It probably took less than five minutes out of my grandpa’s day, but those regular five minutes I am still talking about it and tearing up over, some 30 years later.
About two weeks after my grandpa passed, my dad FaceTimed me and told me he had a surprise for me. It was the moisture meter. They still had it all these years later and it now sits proudly on a shelf in my house. I am sure many that have passed through here wonder why I have a 1990’s version of a corn moisture meter on display, and that’s okay. Because when I pass by it each day it’s a reminder that five minutes of intentional love and joy spreading during our day, can make life-long impressions. What will be your moisture meter moment this week?
Until Next Week,
Mallory