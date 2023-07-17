Luella Bartelson will be celebrating her 80th birthday with an open House at the American Legion Hall in Anita on July 23 from 2 — 4 p.m. Cards can also be sent to her at:56757 740th Street, Anita Iowa 50020.
80th Birthday Open House
Jennifer Nichols
