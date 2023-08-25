Sponsor — Project — Exhibitor

95.6 KSOM and KS 95.7 — Best Days Ever Poster — Leah Ohms

A Plus Designs — Barn Quilt — Leah Ohms

A Plus Designs — No Salt Lemon Cake — Josie Millikan

Armour Insurance — Pig Photo — Makayla Atkinson

Armour Insurance — Cedar Hope Chest — Jaquie Freund

Armour Insurance — Farming Sunset Photo — Bentley Bruck

Atlantic BPW — Inspirational Tote Bags — Rio Johnson

Atlantic BPW — Windmill Photo — Jenna Jensen

Benton Franklin — Sewn Apron — Bay Erickson

Blaine’s Service — Bird Feeder Holder — Nollan Sunderman

Cass County Conservation Board — Chicken Dust Bath — Rio Johnson

Cass County Farm Bureau — Little Farm Hands Learning Tub — Lily Johnson

Clint and Laura Freund — Line Art Drawing — Lily Johnson

Cumberland Telephone Company — Pumpkin Protein Bars — Abbi Richter

Curt and Michelle Behrends — Dutch Letters — Claire Pellett

DeBord Farms — Midwest Mission School Bags — Ada Hansen

DeVore Fencing — Refinished School Desk — Ada Hansen

DeVore Fencing — Snowman Quilt — Jackie Freund

DeVore Fencing — Peach Pie — Quincy Sorensen

In Memory of Norma Jean Sothman — Sewn Outfit — Rio Johnson

Jessie and Ryan Evans Familly — Chocolate Mint Fudge Bars — Kylee Wessling

KJAN AM 1220/FM 101.1 — “4-H is” Poster — Paige Baier

KJAN AM 1220/FM 101.1 — Protein versus protein — Claire Pellett

Kurt Roberts — Recycled Horseshoe Firepit — Calle Pellett

McAtee Tire — Orange Metal Chair — Macy Burg

Nishna Valley Shriners — Textured Rocks — Jenna Jensen

Schildberg Construction — Customed Iron Shop Seat — Lucas Schrier

Smith Heating and Plumbing Inc. — Serving Tray — Brayden Dawson

Smith Heating and Plumbing, Inc. — Clay Cup with locking lid — Hudson Brock

Steve Olsen — Butterfly Photo — Rio Johnson

Titan Machinery — Painted Metal Chair — Logan Schrier

United Group Insurance — Memory Bear — Sophia Retallic

Washington G.E.M — Leaf Identication Project — Astelle Graham

Washington G.E.M. — Freehand Crochet Cardigan — Margaret McCurdy

$100 for State Fair Tractor Restoration — Frank Jones Family Farm

Special Historical Category Award — Nishnabotna Questers — Cedar Hope Chest — Jaquie Freund

