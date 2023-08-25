Sponsor — Project — Exhibitor
95.6 KSOM and KS 95.7 — Best Days Ever Poster — Leah Ohms
A Plus Designs — Barn Quilt — Leah Ohms
A Plus Designs — No Salt Lemon Cake — Josie Millikan
Armour Insurance — Pig Photo — Makayla Atkinson
Armour Insurance — Cedar Hope Chest — Jaquie Freund
Armour Insurance — Farming Sunset Photo — Bentley Bruck
Atlantic BPW — Inspirational Tote Bags — Rio Johnson
Atlantic BPW — Windmill Photo — Jenna Jensen
Benton Franklin — Sewn Apron — Bay Erickson
Blaine’s Service — Bird Feeder Holder — Nollan Sunderman
Cass County Conservation Board — Chicken Dust Bath — Rio Johnson
Cass County Farm Bureau — Little Farm Hands Learning Tub — Lily Johnson
Clint and Laura Freund — Line Art Drawing — Lily Johnson
Cumberland Telephone Company — Pumpkin Protein Bars — Abbi Richter
Curt and Michelle Behrends — Dutch Letters — Claire Pellett
DeBord Farms — Midwest Mission School Bags — Ada Hansen
DeVore Fencing — Refinished School Desk — Ada Hansen
DeVore Fencing — Snowman Quilt — Jackie Freund
DeVore Fencing — Peach Pie — Quincy Sorensen
In Memory of Norma Jean Sothman — Sewn Outfit — Rio Johnson
Jessie and Ryan Evans Familly — Chocolate Mint Fudge Bars — Kylee Wessling
KJAN AM 1220/FM 101.1 — “4-H is” Poster — Paige Baier
KJAN AM 1220/FM 101.1 — Protein versus protein — Claire Pellett
Kurt Roberts — Recycled Horseshoe Firepit — Calle Pellett
McAtee Tire — Orange Metal Chair — Macy Burg
Nishna Valley Shriners — Textured Rocks — Jenna Jensen
Schildberg Construction — Customed Iron Shop Seat — Lucas Schrier
Smith Heating and Plumbing Inc. — Serving Tray — Brayden Dawson
Smith Heating and Plumbing, Inc. — Clay Cup with locking lid — Hudson Brock
Steve Olsen — Butterfly Photo — Rio Johnson
Titan Machinery — Painted Metal Chair — Logan Schrier
United Group Insurance — Memory Bear — Sophia Retallic
Washington G.E.M — Leaf Identication Project — Astelle Graham
Washington G.E.M. — Freehand Crochet Cardigan — Margaret McCurdy
$100 for State Fair Tractor Restoration — Frank Jones Family Farm
Special Historical Category Award — Nishnabotna Questers — Cedar Hope Chest — Jaquie Freund