EXIRA — It sounds like a kid’s joke, What’s red, white and blue and draws a crowd? That would be the annual Exira July 4 Celebration. The event includes fireworks, a parade and a variety of other activities spread out across a number of days, this year it runs from Friday, June 30 through Tuesday, July 4.
The theme for the event is “Hometown Pride,” and this year’s Parade Grand Marshall is Glen Ludwig.
One new thing is Scott Eickman’s “Final Stand,” a sculpture made of scrap metal found on Eickman’s grandfather’s hog farm, and over 4,000 reproduction dog tags, representing the Americans who lost their lives serving in the Iraq and Afghanistan conflict.
At 6’7” tall it weighs in at 954lbs and will be on display at the Auto Clinic, north of city park in downtown Exira on July 4, sponsored by the Ballou American Legion Post 332.
Scott Amusements LLC will be returning to Exira for rides running on July 3-4. Wristband times are from 4-7 p.m. on July 3 and from 5-8 p.m. on July 4.
Pre-sale, discounted tickets for the carnival are available at the following locations, the Exira Public Library, Rasmussen, Nelson & Wonio Law Office Hairbenders and the Exira City Clerk’s office.
The Exira Community Club Beer Garden will be offering something new — pre-made adult beverages by Capri Sun.
The event, broken down by day, include:
Friday, June 30 — “Friday in a Hometown,” check out downtown, Farmer’s Market 4-6 p.m. at city park; Road Run Packet Pickup 5-7 p.m. at the event center; Lounge open,Hungry Spartan Pizza and more.
Saturday, July — Road Run 7:45 a.m. at city park; Mason’s Breakfast 8-10 a.m. at the Old Fire Hall; Co-Ed Softball Tourney 9 a.m. at Legion Park; Master Grillers and Blue Penguin Ice
Sunday, July 2 — Ecumenical Church Service 10:30 a.m. City Park; EHS Alumni Coffee featuring the Class of 1973 at 2 p.m. at the Lions Building; Bags Tournament at 2 p.m. at TJ’s Pourhouse; the Grand River Rodeo at 6 p.m. at Kickapoo Park and the Nielsensations, 5-9 p.m. at TJ’s Pourhouse
Monday, July 3 — Scotts Amusements (wristbands 4-7 p.m.); Community BBQ 5 p.m. until gone; Exira Community Club Beer Garden 5-9 p.m.; TacOcaT Band 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the City Park Gazebo; Grand River Rodeo, 6 p.m. at Kickapoo Park; “Platte River Showdown,” street dance, 8-midnight at TJ’s Pourhouse
Tuesday, July 4 — The Stalk Chiropractic Foot Races 9 a.m. in front of Dollar General; Vendors around city park all day; Exira Community Club Beer Garden, 9 a.m. — 8 p.m. in city park; 158th Fourth of July Parade 10:30 a.m. Starts in Legion Ball Park; Scott’s Amusements 11 a.m. to ? (Wristbands 5-8 p.m.); Villa Dance 12:15 p.m. at City Park Gazebo; TacIaT Band 1-3 p.m. at the City Park Gazebo; Exira Museum Open 1-4 p.m. see the new location by the bank; Kiddie Tractor Pull 4 p.m. Old Fire Station; “Hometown Pride” Grand Fireworks Display 9:45 p.m. Spartan FB Field