Avoca Main Street, Inc. receives 2022 Main Street America Accreditation

Avoca Main Street, Inc has been designated as an Accredited Main Street America™ program for meeting rigorous performance standards. Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of Accredited programs to recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach™.
“We are extremely proud to recognize this year’s 863 nationally Accredited Main Street America programs that have worked tirelessly to advance economic vitality and quality of life in their downtowns and commercial districts,” said Patrice Frey, President & CEO of Main Street America. “During another incredibly challenging year, these programs demonstrated the power of the Main Street movement to respond to the needs of their communities. I am inspired by their steadfast leadership and innovative solutions to drive essential local recovery efforts, support small businesses, and nurture vibrant downtown districts.”
In 2021, Main Street America programs generated $5.76 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 6,601 net new businesses, generated 30,402 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 10,595 historic buildings, and leveraged 1,427,729 volunteer hours. On average, for every dollar that a Main Street program spent to support their operations, it generated $19.34 of new investment back into Main Street communities.
The Avoca Main Street, Inc’s performance is annually evaluated by Main Street Iowa, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet rigorous national performance standards. Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are building meaningful and sustainable revitalization programs and include standards such as, fostering strong public-private partnerships, supporting small and locally owned businesses, and actively preserving historic places, spaces, and cultural assets.
In 2021, Avoca Main Street, Inc. administered $193,000 in grants to businesses and properties in the district, including two Main Street Iowa Challenge Grants for building rehabilitation and one Open 4 Business Grant for business expansion, and provided Design Technical Assistance to four properties. Since the program’s founding in 2014, over $2.9 million has been invested in the district in acquisitions and improvements, and nearly 12,000 volunteer hours contributed to the organization’s programs. According to Avoca Main Street, Inc. Director, Amber Mohr, “Main Street has been an invaluable investment in maintaining our historic downtown, as well as cultivating our economic center as the city’s main place of social engagement. I am always inspired by the spirit of entrepreneurship and volunteerism that Avocans exhibit.”