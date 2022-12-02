The Cass County Conservation Board’s annual Turkey Coloring Contest Winners have been announced, and the contest was held between Kindergarten Students in Cass County. First, second and third places were awarded in each class. Pictured are the Griswold and CAM School winners.
jeffl
