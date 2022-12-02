Atlantic, IA (50022)

Today

Sunshine early followed by partly cloudy skies and gusty winds this afternoon. High near 55F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low near 10F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.