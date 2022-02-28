The Cass County Library Association (CCLA) will hold a Trivia Night on Saturday, April 2 at 5:30 p.m. at the Venue in Atlantic to raise funds for the county-wide Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program. Teams of six can register for $150 and individuals can register for $30. Individual registrations will be grouped into teams at the event. Pizza from Griswold Golf & Country Club can be ordered on the registration form as well for $16 per pizza. Cash bar will be available during the event.
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a book gifting program that sends a book each month to registered children under 5 years old. CCLA raises funds to cover the cost of the books. It takes about $25 to send one child books for one year. There are currently more than 220 children registered in Cass County.
Register online by March 30 for Trivia Night at bit.ly/CCLATrivia or visit your local library.
Register a child for Imagination Library at www.imaginationlibrary.com (click on check availability to get started)
CCLA is comprised of libraries in Anita, Atlantic, Cumberland, Griswold, Lewis, and Massena. The group supports one another, shares resources, and works together to provide public library service to all residents of Cass County.