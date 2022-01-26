The Cass County Genealogical Society will meet on Thursday, Jan. 27, at 1 p.m. in the Atlantic Public Library meeting room. The program will be original research, done by the members of the group. In December, they drew names of former Cass County residents who were living in the area before 1920. They were able to use any of the online research available, the extensive Genealogical Library in the CCGS room and Cass County records that are available.
These same records are available to anyone who wishes to do research for their Family History. The research material that can be found on line covers the entire United States while the CCGS Library is centered around Cass County. Several of the online sites can be found under Digital Research on the Atlantic Public Libraries Web site. The Cass County Genealogical room is manned by volunteers, someone is usually available on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or they may be reached by email casscgs@gmail.com. We will be glad to help anyone who wants to do their own research or we will charge by the hour for doing it for them.