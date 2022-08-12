Atlantic – TS Bank partnered with SHIFT ATL of Atlantic for the second year in row on a program called AMP for Neighborhoods, which focused on assisting local homeowners with exterior home repairs, curb-appeal-type projects and neighborhood block initiatives.
Individuals were encouraged to nominate themselves or a neighbor with outdoor housing needs. Project requests ranged from landscaping, siding, painting, fencing, driveways, sidewalks, windows, roofing and exterior doors.
In addition to SHIFT ATL and TS Bank, other contributing sponsors included Cass/Atlantic Development Corporation, Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce, Meyer and Gross Real Estate, Cass Health and Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial bringing the grand total to $4,500 awarded.
“We love being able to partner on this project and help homeowners beautify the space they’re living in. Not everyone is able to climb a ladder or bend over to pull weeds and old landscaping out. By working together, we can spruce up some properties and encourage those within the neighborhood to follow suit,” Bailey Smith, Executive Director at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce stated.
This year, the AMP program received an anonymous nomination for the Midtown Apartments neighborhood playground, citing the need for more playground equipment. With over 20 children in the complex and only a couple of items to play on, the need was great.
To help make this project possible, SHIFT ATL partnered with Atlantic Parks and Recreation to receive used equipment from a city-owned park that was on the dock to get new equipment anyways. In addition to donating the equipment, they hauled over 50 ton of pea gravel to fill the playground area as fall material and railroad ties to make it look nice. Lindeman Tractor and the Atlantic Parks and Recreation department also donated their resources to help install the playground equipment.
“Being able to contribute to and take part in such a transformational initiative is so rewarding. We love that we can be hands on through volunteering on these projects, and see the homeowners face makes it all worth it. Our hope is that by helping spruce up one property at a time, we can create a new standard for curb appeal in our community that trickles to all property owners,” said SHIFT ATL board member Alexsis Fleener.
The curb appeal transformation has been a blessing to the apartment complex residents to have more equipment so children have more opportunity to play together outside. Additionally, this benefit will add to the overall property value for the area and be a new gathering place for several families in the Midtown Apartments and foster further neighborhood connections.
"We are very grateful for AMP for putting together the playground for the kids! This was definitely a wonderful gift, and we are very appreciative to them for all that they have done to make this happen,” said Midtown Apartment complex owner, Tracey Bell.
If interested in volunteering for or supporting our AMP for Neighborhoods program in Atlantic next year, contact marketing@tsbg.com. Learn more about the projects at tsbank.com/amp.
About TS Bank: TS Bank’s mission is to Ignite Prosperity® in the communities it serves. Leading the resurgence of community banking, TS Bank reinvests 10 percent of their net income locally; hosting educational events and partners with local organizations and non-profits. TS Bank was chartered in 1923 and has $365 million in assets, along with the largest Iowa state-chartered C-Corp trust department west of Des Moines at nearly $218 million in assets named TS Prosperity Group. Locations include Treynor, Macedonia, Atlantic, Corning, Council Bluffs and Ames, Iowa. For more information, visit tsbank.com.
About SHIFT ATL: SHIFT ATL’s mission is to revitalize Atlantic through projects, services and programs that will enhance the community and foster a sense of development and growth. Additionally, the organization endeavors to SHIFT the direction of Atlantic’s social and economic development opportunities by leveraging partnerships and strengthening social bonds within the community. For more information visit shiftatl.org.