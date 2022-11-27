EXIRA - Kick off your holiday season with our annual Festival of Lights Celebration! Soup supper begins at 5pm until gone serving a variety of soup, sandwiches and bars. We will have live local entertainment and of course a visit from Santa around 5:30 p.m. Our lighted hayrack ride will be giving rides around town to see all the participants of our decorating contest. The tree lighting will be at 7pm. The hot cocoa bar will be set up and the lounge will be open. Don’t forget to bring non-perishable food items/canned goods to donate to our local food bank!
featured
Exira Festival of Lights coming up Dec. 3
- By Laura Bacon NT Staff Writer
-
-
Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
When should the Christmas Season officially begin?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- ALL-NT FOOTBALL: Introducing the 2022 all-NT area football team
- Jenny Clark pleads guilty, sentencing on Monday
- Area Police Reports
- ALL IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 7 FOOTBALL: ACGC has quartet of first-team offensive stars
- ALL-STATE FOOTBALL: Atlantic's Rasmussen earns 1st team all-state Class 3A; nine others all-state
- Exira-EHK board to consider resignation of Tom Petersen
- Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors welcome new staff at Hy-Vee
- How to Cook a Turkey
- PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Atlantic survives Denison-Schleswig rally
- Grace on Main received Sustainability Award
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.