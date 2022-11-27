EXIRA - Kick off your holiday season with our annual Festival of Lights Celebration! Soup supper begins at 5pm until gone serving a variety of soup, sandwiches and bars. We will have live local entertainment and of course a visit from Santa around 5:30 p.m. Our lighted hayrack ride will be giving rides around town to see all the participants of our decorating contest. The tree lighting will be at 7pm. The hot cocoa bar will be set up and the lounge will be open. Don’t forget to bring non-perishable food items/canned goods to donate to our local food bank!

Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com

