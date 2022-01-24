It was very quiet at the Atlantic Animal Shelter on Friday, when the shelter reopened for business after a construction and remodeling project.
With three dogs and a cat in residence at the shelter, Kris Erickson, Atlantic Animal Shelter Director said the normal noise levels would be high. “It’s just so quiet,” said Erickson.
The reason for the quiet is the dogs are just less anxious in the new kennels.
The Atlantic Animal Shelter re-opened Friday, after a $215,000 construction and remodeling project.
The project was partially paid for thanks to a $135,000 gift from the estate of Lorene Eppelsheimer. The city of Atlantic contributed $80,000 to cover the rest.
The money paid for a new addition in front of the current building, and it houses an office for Ericson and a meet and greet room, where people can meet and play with the animal they want to adopt in privacy.
There is a large cat room with glass paneled doors. The cat cages haven’t arrived yet, Ericson said, due to delays and changes during the project. There is also a public restroom and a multi-purpose room that can be used to groom animals or for the vet to do exams.
The new addition also allowed for expansion in the previous kennel area, and kennels and floors were replaced. The new kennels, with new heavy plastic doors, just make the dogs feel less anxious, and more relaxed, Erickson said. The kennels open from both ends, which makes it easier for cleaning.
Erickson hopes they will also be able to add a puppy pen, to keep the puppies busy and give mother dogs a break. Two additional kennels will be added to the back of the aisle with plexiglass windows in the front. The plexiglass front is designed to keep people from putting their fingers through to pet a dog that might bite them.
The new office will also allow Ericson to spend 100% of her time at the shelter rather than dividing her time between the shelter and water department building where her waste water and code enforcement desk was located. The shelter is closed on Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday though Erickson said she would be able to see people with appointments on Mondays and Thursdays if they needed to pick up their stray pet.
New hours started with the re-opening.
The shelter’s new days and hours are:
Mondays — Closed except by appointment only
Tuesdays — Open to walk-ins, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Wednesdays — Open to walk-ins, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Thursdays — Closed except by appointment only
Fridays — Open to walk-ins, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Saturdays — Closed
Sundays — Closed
Demolition work and construction began on Sept.15 with Henningson Construction breaking ground to start the new addition to the Atlantic Animal Shelter. The majority of the cost of this addition was thanks to donations. It has been a long adventure, officials said.
On Monday, Jan. 17 — the day that Betty White would have turned 100 — people were encouraged to make a donation in her memory at their favorite animal shelter. Over $1,700 was received by the Atlantic Animal Shelter — with donations from $10 to $500. Erickson said some of the money would be used to purchase new dog beds. In the new addition, a TV screen or monitor will display thank yous to various different events and donors.
“We always take donations,” she said, adding those could be in the form of money or animal supplies. Wal-mart, she said, does a good job of providing food for the shelter, to the point where there is extra, and she has some to donate back to owners who are struggling to have enough money to pay for pet food.
After COVID issues, the Atlantic Animal Shelter will be accepting dog license tags through March 31. Dogs registered after that time will have a $10 late fee added in to their license cost.
The process takes 30 minutes or less, prices vary from $5 to $35. All dogs living inside city limits of Atlantic over the age of 6 months must be licensed with the city. You can contact the Animal Shelter at (712) 243-5281 with other questions.