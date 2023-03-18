AUDUBON COUNTY — She was born and raised in Exira, was a nine year 4-Her and a 4-H Leader for five years before coming to the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Audubon County. Since then she’s been employed with Extension for 13 years.

Trending Food Videos

Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com

This story contains original reporting by the Atlantic News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to Atlantic News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.