By Laura Bacon/NT Staff Writer

Parade Grand Marshall Duane Sloth waves along the route

It’s all about the beef. Audubon was celebrating the beef industry on Saturday, complete with an afternoon steak fry, kids activities and the Operation T-Bone parade, complete with the Audubon Chamber’s mini version of Albert the bull.

