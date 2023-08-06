It’s all about the beef. Audubon was celebrating the beef industry on Saturday, complete with an afternoon steak fry, kids activities and the Operation T-Bone parade, complete with the Audubon Chamber’s mini version of Albert the bull.
featured
It's All About the Beef
Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
Laura Bacon
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
Latest e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
What do you think?
Are you planning on going to the county fair?
You voted:
e-Edition and App Help
News in your inbox
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Langfelt wins fourth Nishna Hills GC championship
- Fatal House Fire in Atlantic Saturday
- Longtime Cattle Feeder looks forward to Operation T-Bone
- Grove HOT celebrates 100 years at the Cass County Fair
- Audubon Back to School Date Changing
- Area Church Services
- Police Reports
- “Breakfast with the Birds” Program set for Aug. 19
- Pet Show, Dog Show and Clover Kids Animal Show
- Growing Up In Rodeo
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.