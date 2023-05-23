The Rose Theater

The Rose Theater, in downtown Audubon, is run by community volunteers. It is open Friday and Saturday nights and Sunday afternoons, and other days with special screenings.

AUDUBON - It was a project that stripped an original theater bare to the walls, then built it back with new chairs, wall-coverings, carpet and more. What it didn’t do is raise the price. Tickets to the Rose Theater remain $4 each.

