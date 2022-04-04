CASS COUNTY - The Cass County Conservation Board’s annual Fable Contest was recently held and winners were announced. The contest was held between all county third grade students, All students received a certificate of participation, and first, second and third place was awarded in each class. The contest is sponsored by the Cass County Environmental Education Committee, and appreciate all the students who entered.
Winners are as follows: Washington Elementary- Mrs. VanErt’s class: first place- Chloe Pendergast, second place- Jaxtin Archibald, and third place- Nicholas Shinkle; Washington Elementary- Mrs. Smith’s class: first place- Madelyn Meek, second place- Landen Harris, and third place- Aurora Piper; Washington Elementary- Mrs. Larsen’s class: first place- Kayli Ramirez, second place- Makinley Sopcich, and third place- Paxton Lockard; Washington Elementary- Mrs. Benning’s class: first place- Jacob Ramussen, second place- Mayli Waters, and third place- Shelby Hansen; Washington Elementary-Mrs. Koontz’s class: first place- Creighton Smith, second place- Lahualani Sumo, and third place- Zaya Cantrell; CAM South Elementary- Ms. Gettler’s class: first place- Bethany Gerlock, second place- Clay Feese, and third place- Guthrie Amdor.
Following are first place fables:
Chloe Pendergast — Washington Elementary -Mrs. VanErt
Bunny and Chipmunk
Bunny and Chipmunk were friends. All summer long Bunny made Chipmunk play with him. Bunny and Chipmunk kept playing. Chipmunk knew that he needed to gather nuts for the winter, but Bunny wouldn’t let Chipmunk get nuts. It was now very cold and almost winter. They play day and night. It was very fun, but Chipmunk asked Bunny “when will we stop playing?” The Bunny replied, “In Winter it will be cold but now its warm.” The Chipmunk thought no, it’s not warm. The Chipmunk knew that the Bunny was very fluffy so maybe that’s why the Bunny thought it was warm. “Its cold!” said the Chipmunk. “Well, we are going to stop playing in the winter.” Said the Bunny. “Fine!” said the Chipmunk. It was now winter. “Bye” said the Bunny. “Bye,” said the Chipmunk. Bunny hopped to his house to eat. Chipmunk went to his burrow and realized he didn’t have any food to eat.
Lesson: Be careful who you trust.
Jacob Rasmussen- Washington Elementary -Mrs. Benning
The Orangutan and the Trumpeter Swan
“Today we are going to play football,” said the Orangutan. “Yup!” said the Trumpeter Swan. “Ok, We have to score a touchdown to go home. Got it?” the Orangutan asked. “Ok. Let’s call the play,” said the Trumpeter Swan. “Route Y slants Ok” said the Orangutan. “Set, hut, hike,” said Orangutan. He passed the ball to the Swan. The Swan missed the catch. They argued about whose fault it was. Then they calmed down, threw the ball perfectly, caught it perfectly, and scored a touchdown!
Lesson: Always work together.
Madelyn Meek- Washington Elementary- Mrs. Smith
Christmas Monkey Morning
First Monkey and Mommy Monkey woke up. They were super excited! It was Christmas! Monkey met Mommy Monkey outside their door. “Are you ready?” said mommy Monkey. “I was born ready!” Monkey said with confidence. They went downstairs together. Monkey opened all of his presents and Mommy Monkey opened all of her presents. There was two more presents under the vine tree. One was small, for monkey and the other was huge, for Mommy Monkey. “I want a big one!” Monkey said, refusing to open his small one. “I will open mine, and you will see how much cooler mine is than yours.” Said Mommy Monkey. She opened her present and got a bed sheet. “This isn’t as exciting as I thought it would be.” Said Mommy Monkey, frowning. “I will open mine now!” said Monkey. Monkey opened his present and got an apple watch. “I am so so sorry that I said mine would be cooler than your present,” said mommy monkey. “it’s ok,” said Monkey. “We all make mistakes, even with words!” so the next Christmas, Monkey got a big present and mommy Monkey got a small one. Monkey got a couple bananas and mommy Monkey got a very expensive earring set and they never made fun of each others present size again!
Lesson: Good things come in small packages.
Kayli Ramirez- Washington Elementary- Mrs. Larsen
Deer and Fox
There was a Deer and a Fox. Deer was walking until she saw Fox. Deer thought to herself, and she said, “please spare me.” Deer said, “I will repay you some day if you spare me.” The Fox said, “go before I change my mind.” Deer ran off. A few weeks later Fox was walking around, and he was really thirsty. Fox saw a river. Fox went to take a sip and then Fox slipped on some mud. Then the Fox fell into the river.
Fox did not know how to swim so Fox tried his best to stay above water. Fox started howling. Deer heard Fox’s cries for help, so Deer ran and then Deer saw Fox. Deer helped Fox out of the water. Fox said, “Thank you for saving me!” “You are welcome,” said Deer.
Lesson: One kind act deserves another.
Creighton Smith- Washington Elementary — Mrs. Koontz
Roadrunner and the Tortoise
There was once a Roadrunner. He wanted to get a book online. The Tortoise heard about it, and he wanted one too. So then they both ordered a book. It said it would arrive on Tuesday but it was Wednesday. The Tortoise got so mad he screamed at the people who were making the order. So, they didn’t give it to the Tortoise. The Roadrunner waited patiently, and the book got sent to him.
Lesson: Waiting can get you a long way.
Bethany Gerlock- CAM South Elementary — Ms. Gettler
Little Mosquito and the Big Job
Once there was a Mosquito, so small no one thought anything about her. No one like her either. Instead they admired the great bear, great lion, and great bear because they were big and wise. One day when little Mosquito was buzzing around. She saw everyone in a panic. “What’s wrong?” She asked. “Humans are coming, and no one can stop them!” They answered. “I can help!” said little Mosquito. The other animals started laughing. “You’re so funny!” they said. “You’re so small we can barely see you!” Little Mosquito was not discouraged. She went home and told the other animals her plan. Later that night, the Mosquitos went to the humans camp and started to bite them. They retreated. Little mosquito was a hero.
Lesson: Little people can do big things.